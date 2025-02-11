Teen arrested after foot pursuit through traffic on highway



By Nick Bohr

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Dramatic video documents the end of a Milwaukee police foot chase Sunday evening that crossed Interstate 43.

The video from overhead Department of Transportation cameras shows a teen wanted in an armed robbery approach the edge of the freeway, then run east right into traffic across I-43 near Locust Street.

In the video that might remind some of the video game Frogger, he runs across the freeway, dodging vehicles, with two Milwaukee police officers following behind, just as dangerously dodging through traffic.

On recorded police radio traffic, an officer is heard reporting, “We have a foot pursuit on I-43 in the southbound lanes just south of Locust. In pursuit of a Black male armed with a handgun with an extended magazine wanted for armed robbery. They’re on I-43.”

Seconds later, the teen makes it up to the top of the embankment, where he’s met by additional arriving officers and is tackled and arrested.

WISN 12 News learned it all began just before 5 p.m. Sunday near Teutonia and Hampton avenues when an MPD officer spotted a vehicle linked to an armed robbery.

Milwaukee police said Monday the teen was arrested for fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, operating a stolen car, resisting an officer and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Police have yet to tie him to the armed robbery he was suspected of committing that sparked the initial chase.

The 3-mile vehicle chase ended when the teen crashed into a parked car near 9th and Locust streets.

