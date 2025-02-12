2025 NAACP Houston Freedom Fund Advocacy & Awards Black-Tie Gala: Honoring Trailblazers and Champions of Justice

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 11, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine proudly celebrates one of the most anticipated events of the year—the 2025 NAACP Houston Freedom Fund Advocacy & Awards Black-Tie Gala. This prestigious gathering, set to take place on Friday, February 21, 2025, at the Hilton Americas Hotel, promises an evening of excellence, empowerment, and historic recognition. The Major Gala Sponsors are H-E-B & Coca-Cola ARCA Continental.

As the NAACP Houston Branch continues its unwavering mission of advancing civil rights, this year’s gala theme, “Celebrating HERstory!”, shines a well-deserved spotlight on Black women who have shattered glass ceilings, championed justice, and pioneered progress in various industries.

A Night of Influence and Impact

The Freedom Fund Gala has long been a cornerstone of advocacy, bringing together over 1,000 leaders, visionaries, and change-makers dedicated to justice and equity. This black-tie affair will commence with an exclusive Who’s Who Reception, setting the stage for an inspiring evening filled with tributes, accolades, and calls to action.

The evening will unfold with a VIP reception at 7:00 PM, followed by the black-tie awards dinner and program at 8:00 PM, where distinguished honorees will be recognized for their unwavering commitment to Houston’s communities and beyond.

Honoring Excellence: 2025 Award Recipients

✨ Janice Weaver – President’s Award: Health & Well-Being A devoted advocate for community health initiatives, Janice Weaver’s work has directly improved access to healthcare and wellness resources for underserved populations.

✨ Janice Howard Crawford – President’s Award: Entrepreneurship A true trailblazer in business, Crawford’s impact on economic empowerment and Black entrepreneurship is a testament to resilience and innovation.

✨ Hon. Vanessa Gilmore – President’s Award: Race & Justice As a revered figure in the legal field, Judge Gilmore’s dedication to fairness and equity has transformed the landscape of racial justice in Houston and beyond.

✨ Winell Herron – President’s Award: Inclusive Economy A champion of corporate and social responsibility, Herron has led initiatives that foster economic opportunities for historically marginalized communities.

✨ Dr. Ruth J. Simmons – Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award A powerhouse in education and advocacy, Dr. Simmons’ career is defined by her tireless efforts to uplift and educate future generations, embodying the legacy of Congressman Mickey Leland.

Investing in a Just Future

For over a century, the NAACP Houston Branch has fought tirelessly to dismantle systemic barriers, advocate for policy change, and champion equity in education, healthcare, economic development, and social justice. In today’s climate, these efforts remain as crucial as ever, and the Freedom Fund Gala serves as the primary fundraiser supporting these transformative initiatives.

Your participation is more than a celebration—it is a commitment to equity and justice. By attending or sponsoring this event, you directly contribute to the advancement of civil rights, ensuring that Houston’s underserved communities have access to the opportunities they deserve.

Join Us! Secure Your Spot Today

📅 Date: Friday, February 21, 2025 📍 Venue: Hilton Americas Hotel, Houston 🎟 Tickets & Sponsorships: naacphouston.org/freedom-fund

For inquiries regarding sponsorships and partnerships, please contact:

📞 Karen M. Lowe – Executive Committee Member, NAACP Houston Branch | 860.994.2200 📞 Yolanda Smith – Executive Director, NAACP Houston Branch | 713.545.9696 | yolanda@naacphouston.org

Be a Part of History—Support HERstory!

Houston Style Magazine is honored to stand alongside the NAACP Houston Branch in celebrating the profound legacy of Black women and their invaluable contributions to our community. As we gather in unity, let’s continue the work of ensuring justice, representation, and opportunity for all.

