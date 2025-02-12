72-year-old woman’s body found in a dumpster

By Paul Drewes

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Makee Ailana, along Kapahulu Avenue, is a small condo building with 48 units.

“Residents here are close knit and always looking out for one another. Everyone is cordial and polite,” said Mark Sammon, the building’s assistant property manager.

Which means many knew the woman who went missing. Her 87-year-old fiancé called police around midnight, saying she left around 8 p.m., but hadn’t returned.

“She was fun loving, always looked forward to a good time. She loved to go dining at Michelles, and was always a happy go lucky person,” said resident Bunnie Arth.

According to Honolulu police, a 911 call around 2 a.m. brought officers to the area to search for the woman. Officers then found her body in the trash room.

“From who I spoke with, they said the body was found directly below the trash chute and she was found in the trash bin,” said Sammon.

The couple lived on the tenth floor, and would come here to stay for months.

“They come here from Canada every year and vacationed a lot. They would see my dog Mellow and they were very cordial and approachable,” added Sammon.

He said the building does have security cameras on the ground floor, at entrances and exits, as well as in the parking structure. But not on the walkways leading to the trash chute on each floor.

Now some wonder whether the woman’s death was accidental or something else.

“They are doing an investigation on if it is a suicide, which is pretty hard to comprehend,” said Sammon.

“It might have been because she has been on medication, had dental work done, dealing with cancer and emotionally it just got to her,” stated Arth.

Honolulu police will get more answers into this death from Wednesday’s autopsy.

While some at the Makee Ailana mourn this death that hits so close to home.

“They were two very well respected individuals and its just tragic,” added Sammon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.