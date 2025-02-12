‘Classify this city as an open cemetery’: Horse tranquilizer leading to spike in overdoses

By Jon Paepcke

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — While making an arrest in Macon County in May 2023, Senior Trooper Charles May realized something was wrong.

“As he was transporting to the jail, he became ill and began to notice signs and symptoms from the contact,” ALEA Lt. Jeremy Burkett said.

Later, Burkett said they would find out May was exposed to fentanyl mixed with the latest fatal additive, xylazine.

“They are taking what is already an extremely strong and dangerous drug, and they are basically mixing it with a horse tranquilizer,” Burkett said.

Here in Jefferson County, the concoction is leading to a recent overdose spike.

After seeing its first case of fentanyl mixed with xylazine in 2019, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office handled 40 such deaths in 2024.

Making matters worse, the effects of xylazine, known as ‘tranq’ on the street, do not have first responder antidote like fentanyl.

“Xylazine is not reversible by Narcan or naloxone, so that makes it more dangerous for the user, because first responders have less tools to help save your life,” Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said.

Recently, Hearst’s National Investigative Unit visited Philadelphia’s Kensington community, considered by some ground zero for xylazine abuse.

Recovered addict Sarah Laurel told our crew the tranquilizer’s effect is devastating.

“I don’t know how many people have to die before you classify this city as an open cemetery,” Laurel said.

Dr. Olivia Sugarman studies xylazine at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“People like having xylazine in their opioids because it extends the high,” Sugarman said.

As deaths linked to the drug combo continue to climb here in Jefferson County, one of Alabama’s finest may never be the same.

“Totally altered and changed not only his, his career, but also his life,” Burkett said.

Senior Trooper May is still coping with issues from his xylazine exposure.

His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise up to $10,000 to cover various expenses incurred since the xylazine incident.

