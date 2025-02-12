Heavy rain forecast prompts flood fears, PTSD concerns in WNC communities

By Taylor Thompson

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The upcoming forecast is looking towards heavy rain and potential flooding over the next few days, which can strike fear for residents who immediately relate that back to Hurricane Helene.

News 13’s meteorologist Meghan Danahey spoke on how the storm has changed the perspective on reporting and receiving the weather forecast. She said that in her over 20 years in the business, she has worked in many different weather markets and has covered a lot of hazards from severe storms to tornadoes and flooding in the past.

The concept of flooding in the mountains is not new, as Danahey said there have been flood threats in Western North Carolina in the past. But before Helene, that was just a part of the forecast. Now, it is so much more.

“It has forever changed how I will talk about and present flooding in this region. It’s been hard to even say the word flooding because I don’t want to scare people,” Danahey said.

With several inches of rainfall coming over the next few days, Danahey said the threat for rising water levels exists, but it will not be anywhere near what it was in September 2024.

She said that the challenge is how to get the information to the public as carefully and sensitively as she can.

“This is a fairly typical event that we’re going to see over 48 hours – multi-inch rain that will cause some of that typical flooding that we’re used to,” she said.

Danahey said that the key is to remember that Western North Carolina is used to this kind of weather, although it can even be hard for herself to keep in mind.

“I even said landslides this morning and it gave me PTSD because there is a threat for that. We’ve always had that threat here because of our terrain,” she said.

News 13 spoke with a mental health counselor about the lasting impacts of Helene-related PTSD. Stacey Curnow, founder of Asheville Family Counseling, said that they have seen an increase in both kids and adults who have been impacted by the storm.

Looking at the care they provided prior to Helene to now, Curnow said that they have seen many emotional and psychological effects that are very particular to Helene.

With heavy rain in the forecast, Curnow said that it is completely understandable for feelings of anxiety, fear and distress to resurface.

“For so many people whose lives were impacted, whose lives have changed and will never be the same, it’s completely understandable that they will probably be dealing with the effects of Helene for the rest of their lives,” Curnow said.

She said the reality of PTSD is that something like rain and wind will create the same feelings of anxiety and stress. Curnow said that what’s important to understand is that even as the community physically rebuilds, the mental damage will always be there.

“It’s not about getting over it. It really is about learning to manage,” she said.

To help manage it, she recommended for someone to first recognize that their feelings of anxiety and stress related to Helene are normal.

“Doing something as simple as saying to yourself or having people close to you remind you that this is to be expected,” she said.

She then recommended turning to things that you find nurturing, which could talking with a friend, reading a book or taking a hot shower.

Curnow said that if those avenues aren’t helping, that would be the time to reach out for help.

Since the storm, she said that Asheville Family Counseling has seen an uptick in referrals and have expanded their services. Curnow said that the practice is ready to help anyone in need in person or online.

