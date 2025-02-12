Skip to Content
Kilauea erupts for the 9th time

Published 8:05 AM

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

    KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV) — Kilauea began its 9th episode of volcanic activity on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at approximately 10:16 a.m.

The ongoing Halema’uma’u began with lava fountains that produced lava flow on the Halema’uma’u crater floor, according to USGS.

Officials state that the episode started with small sporadic spatter fountains that began early Monday morning, February 10, and increased in intensity overnight.

Fountains from the north vent are estimated to be roughly 330-ft. high at 10:45 a.m. and covering about a quarter of the Halema’uma’a crater floor. Slow effusion of lava at the south vent began at approximately 10:50 a.m.

