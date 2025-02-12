Latino businesses in Minneapolis report drop in sales in face of Trump’s immigration crackdown



WCCO

By Esme Murphy

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some local business owners say President Trump’s immigration crackdown is impacting their bottom line.

Latino business owners at the Midtown Global Market say sales have dropped and they think fear is the driver.

Despite the acclaim and even a big presence at the Minnesota State Fair, for Manny Gonzalez of Manny’s Tortas, business is tough these days.

“They are (scared). It has been a big change, we can tell. My sales dropped like 20% and it’s not only me,” Gonzalez said.

El Taco Torro’s owner, Jose Haro, says his business is down 25%.

“I can see the difference with my community. They’re kind of scared to go out for all the situation, all that is going on,” he said.

Some businesses at the Midtown Global Market say even Latinos who are here legally and have all their paperwork are scared to come out.

“The community we are kind of close and we support each other,” Haro said.

“I am worried. It’s not only my business, it’s businesses in the global market,” Gonzalez said.

Both new customers and long-time customers are upset.

“It’s just really heartbreaking,” Aaron Johnson said. “It hurts that anyone is taking a hit, but the way that it’s taking a hit is so much worse.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.