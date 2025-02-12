Small plane crashes at Hampton, New Hampshire, airfield; Pilot uninjured

By Veronica Haynes and Emily Maher

HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WCVB) — A New Hampshire pilot walked away unharmed Tuesday after his small plane crashed into a wooded area near an airfield in Hampton.

The pilot of the 1946 Luscombe 8A was practicing takeoffs and landings at about 10:10 a.m. when the plane crashed near Hampton Airfield near Reddington Landing.

“It started dipping and I said to myself, ‘Oh no,’ and tried to hold onto to it from being stalled completely. It was partially stalled,” said pilot Dave Lennon. “Didn’t make the runway, obviously.”

From Sky5, Lennon’s blue and gold, fixed-wing, single-engine plane could be seen in the woods off the runway. Lennon said he’s flown in and out of Hampton Airfield hundreds of times.

“I was shooting for the end of the runway, and I just obviously didn’t make it, and it was just closer to the houses than I thought,” Lennon said.

Chris Martin’s home security camera captured the plane’s shadow overhead seconds before it slammed into the trees.

“All of a sudden, I hear a bang,” he said.

Martin thought it was snow falling off the garage roof. It wasn’t until he saw flashing lights that he knew something was wrong.

“It’s pretty scary to know that you live next to an airport and see something like this,” Martin said.

Hampton Fire and Rescue said Lennon was uninjured and evaluated by first responders. No one else was on the plane, and there were no injuries on the ground.

“And I walked out without a scratch and I’m fine — and that’s all I’ll say. I’m just glad. It could’ve been worse,” Lennon said.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration were on site taking pictures of the crash scene.

