Tesla Cybertruck owner says he’s been threatened and harassed



WBZ

By Tammy Mutasa

Click here for updates on this story

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Tesla owner in central Massachusetts says he’s been threatened because he drives a Cybertruck made by Elon Musk’s company.

Dr. Kumait Jaroje said someone put a profane sticker on his gold Cybertruck back on February 7 in Worcester. When he posted a photo of it on social media he told police he started getting threats online.

Jaroje said the hate is having an impact on his family and his business, so he filed a report with Worcester Police. They are now investigating the threats.

Tesla Cybertruck driver threats

“Anxious and nervous about our safety and my kids’ safety as well,” Jaroje told WBZ-TV Tuesday. His wife found the sticker Friday morning.

“She was horrified. She was, like, crying, screaming out of her throat, ‘I will never drive that Cybertruck anymore,'” Jaroje said.

When he posted what happened on social media, Jaroje said even more hate and debate flooded his page. He told WBZ the harassment started after Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed President Donald Trump. Musk is now the head of the president’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Now, they’re not just waving at me, they’re not just giving me the middle finger. Somebody tried to cut me off while I’m driving with my kids and three guys came out of the car and just pointed the middle finger and started screaming at me,” said Jaroje.

While the Cybertruck is a screaming gold color, it’s for a reason. It’s a billboard for the medical spa the Syrian immigrant said he worked hard to build from the ground up three years ago.

“That’s why I came to this country. I pursued my dream. Now, I’m enjoying the free speech, but with this taking a different turn, that made me very concerned,” Jaroje told WBZ.

No Tesla Cybertruck trade-ins?

Jaroje was so worried he tried to trade in the Cybertruck, but with no luck. He said he received a call and a text from a Tesla representative saying the company can’t take the truck back, even after sending them the hateful sticker.

“He confirmed with the text message that Tesla is not accepting Cybertruck trade-ins at this moment,” Jaroje said. He hopes the community will set aside judgment and be open to differences.

“It’s not just about what happened to me. It’s about everyone in this country. If you disagree, don’t retaliate. Don’t be violent. Don’t try to hurt your neighbor. We’re all human,” he told WBZ.

WBZ reached out to Tesla for a response but has not heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.