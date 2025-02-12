‘We love you so much,’ Valentines crafted to lift student spirits after Antioch School Shooting

By Patsy Montesinos

BELLE MEADE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Thousands of Valentine’s cards filled with love and support were crafted Tuesday night to uplift Antioch High School students and staff.

With markers, stickers, and paper, community members came together to create loving messages for the students.

“Have a good day, Happy Valentine’s Day, you’re loved—just anything to help someone feel loved and included,” said community member Paul Hoffman.

It’s been less than a month since a shooting impacted the school, but tonight was about resilience and togetherness.

“What do we do when it happens? What do we do when there’s tragedy or loss in our community?” asked Jessie Adams, a volunteer with Voices for a Safer Tennessee.

Voices for a Safer Tennessee felt that hosting this Valentine-making event was a way to remind everyone that love and kindness can help heal wounds.

“There’s not really a wrong way to do a Valentine, but we are not aiming for perfection. We are aiming for thoughtfulness,” they added.

This isn’t the first time this community has united after adversity.

“Even though it’s been almost two years since our mass shooting, it’s still very prevalent in all of our lives, and we know it’s going to continue to be prevalent for them, and we want to continue to show up for them,” said Covenant School parent Abby McLean.

In the wake of the Covenant School shooting in March 2023, families have found strength in moments like these to help them move forward.

“A community stands with us when we’re having the best of times, but a community also stands with us in the worst of times,” she said.

At least 250 people gathered at a local temple to construct a Valentine’s card for each student, staff, and faculty member.

“It’s a small thing. But if a small thing can help someone have a better day, I think that’s an easy thing to do, an easy commitment,” one participant noted.

Writing tiny messages of love included notes like, “We love you so much,” along with “Antioch Strong.”

They hope to make a huge difference.

“I hope they feel that love. I hope they realize that they’re not alone,” said Rabbi Shana Mackler of The Temple.

