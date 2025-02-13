Antioch Middle School student charged after making threats about guns

By Amelia Young

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — Metro Police charged a student from Antioch Middle this week for making threats about guns.

MNPD officials said a 12-year-old Antioch Middle School student was taken into custody on Tuesday charged in Juvenile Court with making a false report.

Police tell us he made a threat to his teacher that he’d get a gun. Later on, the 7th grader told the school resource officer that he was joking.

Officers said he has a history of talking about guns and other things, so the threat was taken seriously. They searched his backpack and didn’t find any weapons.

That arrest happened on the same day that Metro leaders voted in favor of installing weapon detection systems into all high schools.

Director Dr. Adrienne Battle says it isn’t a perfect solution to every safety challenge, but it’s meant to be part of a multi-layer approach to safety.

