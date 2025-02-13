‘His own lane,’ student creates viral ‘Tiny Dorm’ music magic

By Patsy Montesinos

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — At Tennessee State University, students come together to create a vibrant musical community known as “Tiny Dorm,” inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk, where they share their passion for music and support each other’s dreams.

As you listen closely, you’ll hear the magic unfolding at Tennessee State University’s performing arts center. Seniors, juniors, and even high school students come together, united by their love for one thing.

“I came to school for finance, but I love music,” said Tiny Dorm creator David Nyenwe. “That’s my passion.”

Nyenwe, who grew up performing in church, has long dreamed of gracing NPR’s Tiny Desk — a viral social media trend that lets musicians perform stripped-down versions of their biggest hits. So, he decided to strike a chord, and Tiny Dorm was born. As more instruments and students joined, it transformed from a dorm into a Tiny Classroom.

“We all got together, and we just made like five or six songs, sat down one day, and did it, and it just blew up,” said performer and TSU senior Thurman Blake Jr.

Millions of social media views later, this group finds its own rhythm through originals and covers of gospel and R&B songs.

“We all love music, but more importantly, we all have each other’s back,” said Nyenwe. “I can count on them, and they can count on me.”

And they can count on an experience that’s more than just music.

“A small group of students that are like-minded, and putting us together and creating something truly fantastic — I don’t think I’ve seen anybody else outside of Tennessee State do something like this,” added Blake Jr.

It’s a safe and welcoming space.

“I feel like this community has really changed my college experience, and it’s really just brought so much peace and joy to my life,” said singer and TSU junior Morgan Craver.

So, if you have a dream like David’s, take a note from his journey.

“I’ve watched David create a path for himself,” explained Craver. “He didn’t try to go through anyone else’s avenue, but he created his own lane.”

Perhaps it’s time for you to create your own symphony too.

“I just want them to be inspired,” said Nyenwe. “I mean, don’t wait around for anybody when you can do it on your own. I know I had an inspiration, and that’s why I’m here. So, I hope that one day I can be that inspiration for somebody else as well.”

David says he looks forward to performing on Tiny Desk one day.

