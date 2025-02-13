‘Snooze Yourself’: Superintendent makes viral snow day rap

By Naomi Keitt

Click here for updates on this story

BIXBY, Oklahoma (KJRH) — An epic snow day announcement for Bixby Public Schools. The superintendent is breaking out his rap skills in a viral video.

2 News sat down with him as he championed some fun for his district.

You’ll normally find Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller in his office getting the work of the district done. On a snow day, when the building is empty, he can focus even more. That same snow day is what’s sending his rap debut into viral territory.

“You never know what’s going to happen when you put these videos out,” said Rob Miller.

It was the highlight of the morning as the head of more than 8,000 students in the district donned his beanie and mic to recreate one of the millennials’ favorite rappers’ most popular songs.

“We wanted to replicate it as much as possible because the juxtaposition of myself, a 63-year-old white guy trying to do Eminem in a rap song, is what makes it funny,” said Miller.

So, Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” turned to Miller’s “Snooze Yourself.”

The likes, shares, and comments racked up quickly.

“We love to have fun and make this a place where kids feel comfortable to have fun as well,” said Miller.

Miller says all of the magic happened at Bixby High School, and it was a pretty quick turnaround. They got it recorded on Feb 7.

“We had access to green screens and all the sound and everything else, so we spent about an hour doing the footage and then he did the magic of pulling it all together and making it great,” said Miller.

The district has been putting out these snow day videos since 2020; one year mimicking Will Ferrell’s famous SNL skit and another year lip-syncing a cold weather tune.

Miller says he’s keeping his day job but says it’s fun to bring a little levity and mom’s spaghetti to the district every now and then.

“It stirs my creative juices as well and helps me have fun with this job because there are a lot of serious things that superintendents and district leaders and educators have to deal with every single day, so we have to remind ourselves sometimes that this is a fun job,” said Miller.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.