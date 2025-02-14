Community remembers Lake Nona High teen killed in crash

By Dacia Johnson

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The Lake Nona High School community gathered Thursday night to remember a senior at the school who died after a fiery crash Wednesday involving three students.

It happened on Narcoossee Road between Savannah Park and Nonacrest drives.

Anthony Sanchez died from injuries sustained in the crash, Orange County Public School confirmed.

At the site of the crash, a group of students paid their respects, some leaving flowers by a tree.

Preliminary information indicates two vehicles were driving recklessly before the collision, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the cars were weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses said one vehicle hit a tree so hard that it folded in the middle like a toy and bounced off the tree.

Sanchez had been planning to graduate with his class in May.

“Hopefully, my generation can come to understand that we aren’t meant to go away this soon; we’re still our parents’ babies, our best friends’ peace, and our teachers’ joy,” said Ian Pellicia, a friend of Sanchez’s. “Please enjoy one another while you have them because wishing you did after you can’t will always feel horrible.”

