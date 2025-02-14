Des Moines man charged with sending explicit images to detective posing as teenager

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Des Moines man is in jail and accused of sending obscene material to someone he thought was 15-years-old.

According to court documents, Ali Ward, 25, contacted an account on social media that was actually run by a detective posing as a teenager. Authorities say Ward sent the account multiple sexual and pornographic images.

Ward was booked into Polk County Jail and charged with dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.