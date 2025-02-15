11-pounds of meth seized during traffic stop, deputies say

By Zola Sigmon

MACON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has made one of the largest drug busts in county history, according to its Facebook.

The post said that at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, a routine traffic stop by the department’s newly established Criminal Interdiction Unit resulted in the seizure of approximately 11 pounds of methamphetamine.

“This is one of the largest drug seizures of methamphetamine in Macon County history,” said Sheriff Brent Holbrooks. “We are incredibly excited to see what our Criminal Interdiction Unit can accomplish in 2025.”

According to the post, the unit is designed as an “innovative and proactive approach to stemming the flow of narcotics in Macon County by aggressively targeting drug distribution.”

The post said Catalino Miranda Antunez was charged with the following in connection to the incident:

2 counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The post also said Antunez’s bond is secured and set at $4,000,000.

Sheriff Holbrooks said the county’s success with the operation proves the unit’s efforts are working.

“We are committed to staying ahead of the curve and using every resource available to combat the drug crisis impacting our region,” Holbrooks said.

