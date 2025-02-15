2 dogs tied up on embankment surrounded by rising waters in Galt rescued

By Brandon Downs

GALT, California (KOVR) — Two dogs reportedly tied to a leash and stuck on an embankment with water rising quickly were rescued in Galt on Friday afternoon.

Galt police responded to Wilder Way and Wise Way near the Dry Creek Preserve area regarding an animal cruelty investigation.

The caller reported seeing two dogs tied to a leash on an embankment, with water rising quickly and surrounding them.

When officers arrived, they could hear the German Shepard and Belgian Malinois barking, but locating them was challenging because access to the area was difficult due to flooding.

The Cosumnes Fire Department deployed its raft and rescued the dogs, who were placed into the care of the Sacramento County Animal Control.

The dogs were scanned for microchips and officers identified the owner. Now police are trying to locate the owner.

