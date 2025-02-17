Body found matching description of missing university student from northern Colorado

By Sadie Buggle

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) — Authorities searching for Megan Trussell, a University of Colorado freshman that went missing nearly a week ago, say they have recovered a body that matches her description in “hard-to-reach terrain” in Boulder Canyon.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday, Feb. 15, they were notified by City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers that a deceased woman had been found near the 40-mile marker of Boulder Canyon.

Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, where they discovered a female they say matched the description of a student recently reported missing to the University of Colorado Police Department.

According to a press release, the body was found in hard-to-reach terrain, forcing searchers to rappel to the site to recover the body. Boulder Canyon Drive was temporarily closed as investigators and first responders worked.

The sheriff’s office said the Boulder County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the body, notify next of kin and determine the cause and manner of death.

18-year-old Megan Trussell was last seen Sunday, Feb. 9 walking out of Hallett Hall, her residence hall, the University of Colorado Police Department said.

Our Denver news partners spoke with Trussell’s parents, who said they contacted police after Megan stopped responding to their messages. Trussell’s mother, Vanessa Diaz, said that when they checked Megan’s cell phone account online, it showed that her phone hadn’t been used since Sunday night.

According to our Denver news partners, rescuers were searching Boulder Canyon after a ping from her cell phone was traced to the area.

On Feb. 15 following the body’s discovery, the Office of the Chancellor at the University of Colorado Boulder sent a letter out to the community offering additional wellness resources.

“The loss of a member of our community impacts our campus. Our hearts go out to family, friends and community members of those that we lose,” the letter read in part. “We also have support resources available in the coming days, weeks and months to support community members as they process grief. The Division of Student Affairs is working closely with the family of the missing student and impacted student communities to provide support during this incredibly difficult time.”

