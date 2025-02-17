Family and friends of Jimme ‘Jay’ Lee say their final goodbyes

By Kennedi Cooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WAPT) — On Saturday, the loved ones of former University of Mississippi graduate student Jimmie “Jay” Lee gathered at the Exodus Assembly to celebrate his life and legacy.

Lee’s funeral comes after his remains were found earlier this month in Carroll County.

Lee had been missing since July 8, 2022.

Timonthy Herrington Jr, a graduate of the University of Mississippi, is charged in Lee’s death.

Harrington stood trial in December, but the judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Oxford police Chief Jeff McCutchen and his department attended the funeral.

McCutchen said he and detectives working on the case have gotten close to Lee’s family.

“We created a bond when we met this family. They were so gracious to us, and as you work a case this long, you’ll learn more about Jay than you typically get on other cases. We, as law enforcement, just connected with the Lee family in such a way. It became more personal,” McCutchen said.

Jimmie Lee Sr., Jay Lee’s father said he is grateful for the overwhelming support of police and people in the community. He said prayer and faith have helped the family through this difficult time.

“One final chapter and we’re looking for justice and as we go forth, we’re going to push for that justice. We’re going to see that to the end,” Lee said.

Herrington is facing a new charge of tampering with evidence and is currently being held without bond at the Lafayette County Detention Center, awaiting a Feb. 21 bond hearing.

It’s still unclear when Herrington will go on trial for a second time.

