Glendale police ask for public’s help locating missing 12-year-old boy

By Chelsea Hylton

GLENDALE (KCAL , KCBS) — The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Matthew Rocete was last seen Sunday around 8 p.m. on the 1600 block of Rock Glen Avenue on a black bike carrying a black book. Rocete has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD, police said.

He is described a sa 5-foot-5 boy, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the GPD. He was last seen wearing a red beanie or cap, green shirt, black shorts and red Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or contact the police.

