Historic flooding hits Kentucky: Death toll rises to 11 as search and rescue continues

By Emily Sanderson

KENTUCKY (WLWT) — Officials are still in the search and rescue phase after heavy rain caused deadly widespread flooding across Kentucky.

“This is one of the most serious weather events we’ve dealt with in at least a decade,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

President Donald Trump has approved Beshear’s request for an emergency disaster declaration for the state to make federal resources available.

“Where we are right now is in the emergency response phase. This is the search and rescue phase,” Beshear said.

Swift Water Boat Teams and 146 Kentucky National Guard soldiers have been activated. Beshear says there have been over 1,000 water rescues already.

Ohio Task Force 1 has also been activated as a Type III team in response to heavy flooding in Kentucky and surrounding states.

Officials report water is still rising in some areas and roadways across the Bluegrass state are experiencing severe flooding due to the heavy rainfall passing through the region.

Beshear says at least 11 people have died due to the historic storms.

A man in Hart County died due to a car accident related to flood waters A man and woman have died in Pike County due to flooding A woman and her 7-year-old child have died after their vehicle was swept away by flood waters in Hart County A man in Clay County due to flooding A woman in Washington County due to flooding A man in Nelson County died due to an accident Late Sunday night, Beshear confirmed a 9th weather-related death out of Pike County.

On Monday, Beshear confirmed two more deaths, a man in Hardin County and a man in Floyd County, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11.

The governor confirmed hundreds of people have been displaced.

“We believe this number is going to grow. We hope it doesn’t grow quickly or grow much larger,” Beshear said.

Beshear stressed to Kentuckians not to get on the roadways.

Officials said 300 roads are still impacted or closed, with standing water still an issue across the state.

“Stay off the roads right now, and stay alive,” Beshear said.

Officials stressed there are many road closures across the state due to flooding conditions.

The governor also confirmed two nursing homes have been evacuated due to flooding conditions.

Beshear said 100 patients from Landmark Nursing Home in Elkhorn City to a local church, with some KSP troopers carrying patients out to make sure they got to safety.

