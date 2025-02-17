Mainers deal with icy roads, downed power lines, road closures

By Jacob Murphy

MAINE (WMTW) — Whether at home or on the road, Mainers had to deal with snow, sleet, and rain in one way or another on Sunday.

Some Scarborough residents woke up without power after a vehicle crash caused their power to go out. Witnesses say it was a plow driver.

“We lost our mailbox. Then he came back the other way and apparently went off the road,” said Elaine Politis, who lives on Milliken Road. “We heard he just snapped the pole.”

Politis said that line crews were able to restore power to the street within a couple of hours, and the plow truck driver did make amends.

“We already talked with him. They said they would be very happy to, you know, buy us a new post and mailbox,” she said.

According to Central Maine Power most customers were free from outages on Sunday. Still, there are concerns that freezing rain and Monday’s forecasted winds could lead to some downed power lines.

“I did get the generator out last night. Made sure it started, put some gas in it. We did hear there might be some ice storms. So, we’re ready for anything,” said Chris Hunt, who lives in southern Maine.

Hunt says his family is used to this kind of winter weather.

“I guess we’re kind of on the coast here, so it usually is just a mix of everything,” he said.

With different forms precipitation coming down through the day, driving conditions were hard to predict. There were a number of slide offs, and one multi-vehicle crash on the turnpike briefly closed northbound lanes at mile marker 4 in York.

