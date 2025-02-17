PNC Bank and Freddie Mac Join Forces to Make Homeownership a Reality in Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 17, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The dream of homeownership is alive and well in Houston, and PNC Bank, in partnership with Freddie Mac, is making sure that dream is within reach for more families. On Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M., the Houston Affordable Housing Roadshow will take place at the Fountain of Life Center, located at 14083 S. Main Street, Houston, TX 77035. Doors open at 10:30 A.M. for what promises to be an empowering event filled with invaluable resources and expert guidance on home buying.

A Roadshow Designed for Success Homeownership is more than just acquiring property—it’s about building generational wealth, stability, and community. The Affordable Housing Roadshow is designed to bridge the gap between aspiration and reality, providing attendees with comprehensive tools to navigate the path to homeownership.

This free event will feature industry leaders and housing experts discussing critical topics such as:

✅ Pre-approvals and Soft Credit Pulls – Understanding your financial standing before stepping into the market. ✅ Freddie Mac Affordable Houston Solutions – Exploring exclusive programs tailored for Houston residents. ✅ City and County Housing Programs – Local incentives and assistance for first-time buyers. ✅ Down Payment Assistance and Grants – Learn how to minimize upfront costs. ✅ Options for All Income Levels – Breaking down mortgage accessibility for a diverse range of buyers. ✅ Resources for New and Existing Homeowners – Financial literacy, refinancing, and foreclosure prevention support.

A Power-Packed Panel of Housing Advocates This year’s Roadshow will feature an all-star panel of professionals and advocates, each dedicated to making homeownership a reality for Houstonians:

🟡 Monique Winston, J.D. – President, MWINS Consulting 🟡 Dr. Mia K. Wright – Co-Pastor, The Fountain of Praise 🟡 The Honorable Martha Castex-Tatum – Mayor Pro Tem, City of Houston 🟡 Michele Byrd, Th. D. – Vice President, Community Development Officer, PNC Bank 🟡 Wil Hendrix-Griffin – SVP, Head of Affordable Lending, PNC Bank 🟡 Cassandra Skidanov – Affordable Lending Senior Manager, Freddie Mac 🟡 Roderick Hirsch – Vice President, Affordable Lending, PNC Bank

Each panelist brings a wealth of knowledge, insight, and passion to the table, ensuring attendees leave equipped with actionable strategies to achieve their homeownership goals.

A Mission-Driven Partnership PNC Bank and Freddie Mac’s collaboration on this initiative is part of a larger mission to increase homeownership opportunities, particularly within underserved communities. PNC Bank has committed $88 billion to bolster economic opportunities and provide access to affordable lending solutions. “We want to ensure that every hardworking Houstonian has the opportunity to achieve the American dream of homeownership,” said Wil Hendrix-Griffin, SVP, Head of Affordable Lending at PNC Bank. For Dr. Mia K. Wright, this initiative aligns perfectly with her vision for The Fountain of Praise: “Owning a home isn’t just about financial investment—it’s about creating a foundation for families to thrive.” Meanwhile, Martha Castex-Tatum, Mayor Pro Tem of Houston, emphasized the transformative impact homeownership has on communities: “When families own homes, they invest in their neighborhoods, schools, and local businesses. This event provides crucial resources to help them take that first step.”

How to Attend Houston Style Magazine readers, if you’re considering buying a home or simply want to learn more about available resources, don’t miss this event! Registration is easy—secure your spot now by visiting: tinyurl.com/PNCFREDDIEROADSHOW2025.

Final Thoughts Homeownership is a journey, and events like the Houston Affordable Housing Roadshow provide the roadmap needed to turn dreams into reality. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking for better mortgage options, this event offers the guidance, tools, and expert support necessary to navigate the housing market confidently. Join PNC Bank, Freddie Mac, and an extraordinary panel of experts on March 1, 2025, and take one step closer to unlocking the door to your future home!

Follow the Conversation 📢 Join the discussion online and share your experience! Use the hashtags #houstonareaurbanleague #HAUL #housing #homeownership #community #PNCBank #FreddieMac to connect with others and spread the word. Houston Style Magazine is proud to support initiatives that empower communities and uplift Houston residents. Stay tuned for more coverage on events that matter!

