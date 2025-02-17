Protesters want return of Bloomfield schools superintendent

By Hamilton Kahn

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KOAT) — The Bloomfield School District Board of Education’s decision to place Superintendent Kevin Summers on administrative leave is being protested by community members including parents and teachers.

But for the time being, there are more questions than answers.

The board has given no explanation for its action. In a statement, New Mexico Public Education Department’s communication director, Janelle Taylor Garcia, said they are “aware of the situation regarding the Bloomfield School Superintendent being placed on leave”.

Two women participating said they are unhappy about the board’s decision. and frustrated over its refusal to explain why.

“Everyone’s devastated,” Tina Codling said. There were a lot of positive changes that were occurring, and some changes that some people didn’t agree with.”

Right now, the protesters are circulating petitions calling for a recall of four of the five board members “because we don’t have any answers,” Codling said.

The school board’s next meeting will be in March, and Eleana Butler said she doesn’t expect to hear more from them before then.

“We’re not confident that the board as it exists now will be forthright with truth and what is going on,” Butler said.

