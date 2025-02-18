Crews cut out hole in gate to help woman, boy escape East Hollywood apartment fire

By KABC Staff

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a three-story apartment building in East Hollywood Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. in the parking structure on Kingsley drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Several people were evacuated from the building due to heavy smoke. Video from the scene shows firefighters cutting a hole in a gate to help get a 29-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy out safely.

Both of them were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Only the building’s garage and three cars were damaged before the flames were extinguished. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

