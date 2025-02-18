Doorbell camera captures apartment building collapse

By Logan Hall

BROOKLINE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A neighbor’s security camera captured the moment a Brookline, Massachusetts apartment building collapsed, crushing a car below.

It happened Sunday on Vernon Street around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the cause of the collapse was likely heavy snow piled on top of a building that was under construction. No one was injured in the collapse and the building was empty at the time.

A car was crushed by a pile of bricks. The owner of that car told WBZ-TV that she had just turned it on to warm up before heading out for the day, but was not in the vehicle.

Neighbor Oleg Chodovsky’s camera captured the footage. He was outside washing his car when the collapse happened.

Chodovsky said he is happy that the remainder of the building is going to be torn down. With high winds in the area Monday, Oleg was concerned that another collapse could occur.

“The entire building would collapse and make more damage for the entire area,” Oleg said.

The Brookline Fire Department said that icy and windy conditions are making for a difficult cleanup for crews. Deputy Kyle McEachern said that work is necessary for safety in the neighborhood.

“The slip and falls, the debris field in the back is extensive,” he said. “That is playing a part, too, and obviously the safety concern of another collapse.”

Next door neighbor Rym Baouendi was out shoveling her sidewalk when the building came crashing down just feet away from her. She said she is just grateful that no one was hurt.

“I was just screaming, saying, ‘My neighbors! My neighbors!’ I thought they were in the car. But luckily no one was there and it seems like no one was hurt,” Baouendi said.

