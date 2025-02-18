Dramatic dash cam video shows vehicle fly off overpass, driver seriously injured

By Eric Schucht, Harika Maddala, and Andres Valle

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A vehicle fell off an overpass onto Interstate 5 on Monday afternoon in Sacramento’s Natomas area, the Sacramento Police Department said. The driver is in critical condition.

The California Highway Patrol was dispatched around 12:52 p.m. to northbound I-5 near the offramp for West El Camino Avenue.

KCRA viewer Kyman Jeung shared a video from his dashcam of the moment it happened.

“It’s been hours and I’m still on edge being so close to what it could have been,” said Jeung.

Jeung was driving northbound on Interstate 5, heading home when the crash happened.

The dashcam footage shows Jeung driving in the middle lane when the car and other debris landed on the freeway, giving him only seconds to react.

“It all just happened in slow motion. I saw a car falling, and tree parts falling. It was to assess the situation and figure out the least painful way to get through it. So I still had to roll through parts of the trees and whatnot, which was there’s no way around that,” said Jeung.

KCRA noticed debris on the overpass of El Camino Avenue and in the tree branches hours after the crash cleared Monday evening.

Sacramento Police say the driver who veered off the overpass was the only one sent to the hospital.

“That car really could have landed on any of us that were passing at the time. The two drivers that were on my left were so much closer. I feel like those are the two lottery winners,” said Jeung.

A Caltrans camera in the area showed an overturned vehicle on the left-hand shoulder of the freeway. The driver was extricated and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

West El Camino Avenue between Gateway Oaks Drive and Azevedo Drive was closed as of 1:29 p.m., police said. It fully reopened around 3:15 p.m.

