Man exposed himself to female studying at student center, police say

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI (WFOR) — University of Miami police have issused a safety alert after a disturbing incident in which a man exposed himself to a female student on campus.

It happened Sunday, Feb. 16, just after 11 a.m.,at the Shalala Student Center on the Coral Gables Campus, according to police.

They said the female student was studying when a naked man walked up and touched himself inappropriately.

The Coral Gables police department is investigating what happened.

“Honestly, there’s so many officers on campus and I never really thought it would be an issue just cause they’re always like monitoring, monitor, monitoring like situations and stuff. It kind of made me a bit scared because I usually feel pretty safer on campus even if it’s like 11 p.m.,” Sophia Hirshfeld said.

Students are being urged to be conscious of their surroundings and if they see any suspicious activity or person, get to a safe place and call the police.

Police say remember the adage “If you see something, say something.”

Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact the University of Miami Police Department at (305) 284-6666.

