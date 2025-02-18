Memorial service Tuesday for Wichita woman killed in Flight 5342 crash

By KAKE Staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — A memorial service will be held Tuesday for a young Wichita woman who was among the 64 people onboard American Airlines flight 5342 last month.

Grace Maxwell, 20, was flying back to her college in Ohio on January 29 after being in Wichita for her grandfather’s funeral. The passenger jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided as the plane prepared to land at Washington D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport, killing all 64 people on the plane and three soldiers in the helicopter.

“Grace was a quiet person with a keen interest in helping others through engineering,” said Dr. Tim Norman, an advisor Cedarville University said.

Grace was a mechanical engineering major. She had recently signed up to create a hand-stabilizing device to help a disabled child feed himself without assistance from others.

WSU Tech said Grace took classes there during high school.

“Our thoughts are with all who are grieving this heartbreaking loss,” WSU Tech said. May her loved ones find comfort in the memories they shared with her.

