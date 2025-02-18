Mother accused of threatening to kill her 8-year-old child on Facebook Live

By Nick Matoney

ALIQUIPPA, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A mother from Aliquippa, Beaver County, is facing multiple charges after allegedly making threats to kill her 8-year-old child, who has disabilities, on Facebook Live.

Valerine McDermott, 42, is charged with endangering the welfare of children and other offenses.

Police said they were notified Monday afternoon about the incident.

Police said they reviewed the video and went to McDermott’s home, where she was arrested after allegedly refusing to let police inside.

Police said they also found deplorable conditions inside the home and the child was turned over to his grandmother.

McDermott is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at the end of the month.

