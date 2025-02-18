SPD: Man shot in buttocks following argument about dog being kicked

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A shooting call Sunday afternoon led to a man’s arrest even though the victim didn’t want to press charges, Shreveport police said in a news release Monday.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Colquitt Road around 3 p.m. Officers found a large crowd gathered around a man lying face down in the parking lot. He had been shot in the buttocks, police said.

Officers tended to the victim’s wound until SFD medics arrived. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

Meanwhile, Silvester Davis approached officers and allegedly admitted he was the one who discharged a firearm. He also said he called 911.

Davis reportedly told officers he and the victim got into an argument after the victim kicked his dog.

The victim said he didn’t want to press charges; however, SPD’s violent crimes detectives arrested Davis on a charge of illegal use of a weapon.

