Teen girl driving 100+ mph leads deputies on chase

By Anthony Bettin

Blue Earth County, Minnesota (WCCO) — A 16-year-old girl led authorities on a car chase in southern Minnesota on Saturday, officials say, at times going faster than 100 mph.

The chase occurred on Highway 14 and spanned from Janesville to near Mankato, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Waseca County deputies were originally involved, but stopped pursuing the suspect vehicle just before Blue Earth County deputies arrived.

Just east of Eagle Lake, Blue Earth deputies saw the driver going westbound on Highway 14 in excess of 100 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies tried tire deflation devices and other methods to stop the driver, but she avoided them until she slid off the road near the County Road 12 exit. She hit a sign and trees, then tried to run from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

She told authorities “she was afraid of getting in trouble after her mother threatened to report the car stolen following an argument,” the sheriff’s office said. No one was hurt during the chase.

The driver was taken into custody.

