The search for the stolen Applegate Zoo sign in Merced

By Vince Ybarra

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) — Police are searching for the thief who stole the artwork from the new sign at Merced’s Applegate Park Zoo over the weekend.

“I was very sad and very disappointed,” said Merced resident Cindy Denno.

She’s disheartened after this recently installed bear sign was stolen from Applegate Zoo. Denno says she volunteers at the zoo twice a week – and this theft is personal.

“The staff here works extremely hard with very limited budgets. And, you know, this is just a heartbreak for our community,” said Denno.

The City of Merced said the sign, which was put on display last month, was taken some time between Saturday evening at 5:30 and Sunday morning at 6.

“It’s really bad, it’s a bummer. I thought, you know, they’re trying to make this a better place for the kids, well the community actually,” said Sandy Soria.

“We try to make the city as nice as possible. And everything we try to do; we have to fight for and it’s hard. And it’s too bad sometimes that our community, be it through it, things being stolen. We’ve had a number of examples over the past few years of that,” said Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto.

The mayor adds– this isn’t the first time the area has seen theft.

In December, this iconic rocket — made from a World War II fuel tank — was stolen from Kiddieland.

Someone found it weeks later and returned it.

In 2022, a bronze plaque honoring Steven Stayner and Timothy White, was stolen from Applegate Park. Stayner was kidnapped from Merced in 1972 and held captive until he escaped seven years later with White. The memorial — which was dedicated to child violence and abduction victims — was never recovered.

But this time — Mayor Serratto hopes for a different outcome.

“It’s not funny, it’s not cute. It hurts everybody. And it hurts our quality of life. And we need to really transform as a community, transform our attitudes and make sure we all take pride in this town and work to build this town up and help everybody,” said Serratto.

