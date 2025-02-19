Blessed Sacrament School Community Meets to Discuss Upcoming Closure and Transition Plans

By Mickenzie Robson

Click here for updates on this story

Pennsylvania (WSEE) — Faculty, staff, and parents filled the cafeteria, the same group who had received the news just days earlier that Blessed Sacrament School would be closing its doors at the end of the school year.

Dorothy Sexauer, a parent of a second grader, was among many who shared their thoughts. “I think sometimes decisions are made for economic reasons, but when a decision impacts people without giving them enough time to adjust, it shows a lack of care.” The first meeting provided concerned parents the opportunity to speak directly with board members, with many urging them to reconsider the closure. Ann Carlin, Chairperson of the Board of the Erie Catholic School System, explained that the decision had already been made. “The board did go back and review all the factors and the reasons that led to our decision, and it simply isn’t feasible.” Carlin explained the closure is due to declining enrollment, which has been followed by a decrease in nances.

Sixth grader Jaiyana Deboe has attended Blessed Sacrament since kindergarten, along with her two siblings. She shared that the hardest part was learning she would no longer attend school with her friends. “I’m not really attached to the building, but all of my friends are here, and all the teachers I like. I’m going to miss all the memories I’ve made here.” The transition process is already underway. The Transition Director Janice Whiteman shared that there are 33 families with multiple children attending Blessed Sacrament, and all will have the opportunity to continue attending Catholic schools with their siblings. “It’s going to take some planning, but we hope that by early April, we will be able to inform the parents where their children will be going.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.