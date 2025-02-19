‘Evil stepped into my life’: Lone known survivor of suspected serial killer shares story

By Katherine Underwood

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Jane Boroski was on her way home from the Cheshire County Fair on Aug. 6, 1988, when she stopped to grab a soda at a gas station in Swanzey. She soon found herself fighting for her life.

“Thirty-seven years ago, evil stepped into my life,” Boroski said.

Boroski says she believes she was almost killed by a serial killer.

“This vehicle pulled up, parked next to me,” she said. “And next thing I know, he gets out, walks around the back side of my car, up to my car door and opens it and tried to take me out of the car.”

Boroski fought back, not just for herself, but to save her unborn baby. She was seven months pregnant.

“And next thing I know, he tackled me down and was on top of me on the ground and started stabbing me,” she said.

The man stabbed her 27 times before walking back to his car.

“I know that he left me for dead,” Boroski said.

But Boroski and her baby survived. While in the hospital, she came to realize that her story was all over the news and that she was likely the victim of a cold-blooded killer.

“He has to know where I live,” she recalled herself thinking. “He’s going to want to come back and get me.”

From 1978 to 1987, seven women were found stabbed to death within close proximity of one another.

Catherine Millican was found in October 1978 in New London. The remains of Mary Elizabeth Critchley were found in August 1981 in Unity. Ellen Fried’s body was found in September 1985 in Newport.

In a 10-day period in April 1986, three victims were found dead. First, on April 15, Lynda Moore was found dead with more than 20 stab wounds in her home in Westminster, Vermont.

Four days later, Bernie Courtemanche’s skeletal remains were found off Cat Hole Road in Newport. An autopsy revealed she had been stabbed to death.

Then, six days later, the body of Eva Morse was found in West Unity. She had also been fatally stabbed.

And in March 1987, Barbara Agnew was found dead in Hartland, Vermont.

The cases became known as the Connecticut River Valley killings. Investigators at the New Hampshire attorney general’s office have never officially connected all the killings, but they’ve been trying to track down a suspect for almost 47 years.

Former Senior Assistant Attorney General Myles Matteson said he couldn’t comment specifically on details of the investigation.

“It’s our obligation, it’s our duty to be investigating each of these cases,” he said.

A possible break in the cold cases came in May 2024 when investigators descended on a Newport home to execute a court-authorized search warrant.

News 9 Investigates has learned through sources that possible evidence was removed from the home that day and that police interviewed a person who lives there. It wasn’t the first time that the person was questioned in connection with at least one of the killings, but that person has not been charged with a crime.

“Getting that search warrant absolutely gave me hope that they are investigating these cases more,” Boroski said. “I still feel like they could do more.”

“A lot of the investigative activity that we are engaged in is not visible to the public,” Matteson said.

Boroski said that for many years, she lived with the fear that the killer would come back for her, but she now carries her scars as a badge of honor.

“I’m a survivor, and I survived him,” she said. “And that’s something he can never take away from me.”

She’s still left with questions.

“Did he follow me there? Was he sitting there watching me?” she said. “What made him so evil?”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.