Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Great Bend fire crews battle severe wind chills while putting out abandoned house fire

<i>Great Bend Fire/EMS Department via Facebook/ KAKE via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Firefighters battled severe sub-zero wind chills while working to put out an abandoned house fire in Great Bend early Wednesday morning.
Great Bend Fire/EMS Department via Facebook/ KAKE via CNN Newsource
Firefighters battled severe sub-zero wind chills while working to put out an abandoned house fire in Great Bend early Wednesday morning.
By
Published 4:15 PM

By KAKE News

Click here for updates on this story

    GREAT BEND, Kansas (KAKE) — Firefighters battled severe sub-zero wind chills while working to put out an abandoned house fire in Great Bend early Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Great Bend Fire crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Pine. Upon arrival, crews found an abandoned structure that was fully engulfed, with flames coming through the roof. Crews had to take a defensive stand on the fire with multiple lines deployed.

Due to the weather, with wind chills estimated to be -20 to -30 degrees during the time of the fire, mutual aide was requested from the Ellinwood Fire Department. Crews were on scene for approximately 2 1/2 hours.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with the State Fire Marshals office called in to assist in the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content