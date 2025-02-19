Retired CO Speaks About ‘Unlawful Work Stoppage’ Taking Place at Local Correctional Facilities

By Zach Lewis

MARCY, N.Y. (WKTV) — “We’re here today because the men and women that work behind the gates have hit a breaking point.”

This statement comes from retired correctional officer Michael Kennedy, who served at Mid-State Correctional Facility until 2023.

“The staffing levels are at an all-time low, and assaults are at an all-time high,” he said.

More than 50 staff members from both Marcy and Mid-State correctional facilities are participating in what Governor Kathy Hochul has termed an “unlawful work stoppage.”

Hochul has announced that she will deploy the National Guard today if employees at facilities across the state do not return to work.

According to the governor’s office, this work stoppage raises significant public safety concerns statewide.

“It’s affecting their lives,” Kennedy remarked about the working conditions in these facilities.

“It’s affecting their health. It’s affecting their family life. People are missing events for their kids. People are getting divorced. So, it’s just a toxic environment for the officers who have to go in every day and protect the community as well as themselves, the inmates and the civilians behind them walls,” he said.

When asked about the workers’ gathering, he said, “They can call whatever they want, but it’s pent-up frustration.”

Kennedy said that “the men and women deserve better in this community and from the State of New York.”

Regarding the potential demonstration response if Hochul calls in the National Guard, he said, “She could send in whoever she wants,” Kennedy said. “Until you work the day behind them walls, reality will set in.”

“She’s going to have a lot of bigger problems on her hands if she thinks somebody who never walked the beat a day in their life is going to be able to keep law and order in there,” he added concerning Hochul’s decision to send in the National Guard.

Today, Hochul released the following statement:

“These disruptive and unsanctioned work stoppages are jeopardizing the safety of their colleagues, the prison population, and causing undue fear for the residents in the surrounding communities.

“I will not allow this chaos to continue. My administration and I have been and will continue meeting with union leadership to resolve this situation immediately. But if it is not resolved, I will send in the National Guard to secure the facilities in question. They’ve already been deployed and are ready to stabilize the situation.

“I understand the incredibly difficult work our correction officers do under challenging circumstances. I have fought alongside their union to improve salaries, benefits, working conditions–indeed, a fair contract was negotiated and agreed to only last March. I’ve also passed new laws and implemented vital administrative changes to keep contraband out of facilities and protect our officers.

“I’ll always advocate for the vitally important work they do. But as Governor, my number one job is to protect the people of this state. And that includes maintaining order in our state prisons. Therefore, I am directing everyone involved in these unlawful strikes to stop these actions immediately. Legal action has already commenced to ensure compliance.

“Do what’s right. Do your jobs,” according to the governor.

