Volunteers serve over 13,000 meals to Helene survivors and responders

By Ruby Annas

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Since Hurricane Helene hit, Denise Teague has stepped up for Haywood County by serving meals for victims and people involved in the aftermath cleanup.

Teague and many volunteers have served lunch and dinners at the Clyde Central United Methodist Church.

Along with survivors, they have also served the North Carolina National Guard, state and local firefighters, the Red Cross, federal agencies and more.

“Still going. Twenty weeks later. We started on that Sunday serving spaghetti on a cook stove because there was no electricity. And we had to boil the water first, so that was fun,” said Teague. “And now we’ve served 13,324 meals as of Saturday night (Feb. 15) for the past 20 weeks.”

If you would like to donate, this is what they need most right now, meat, fresh veggies and fruit.

