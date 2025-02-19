Woman charged for stabbing mother in the head, Vernon Hills police say

By WLS Staff

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) — A woman is facing charged for reportedly stabbing her mother in the north suburbs, police said.

The first call to 911 happened on Thursday, Feb. 13 at about 7 a.m.

Officers responded to a home in the 900-block of Jackson Court to a domestic-related stabbing.

A 46-year-old woman was found with a single stab wound to the head. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment as was later released.

Sashary Almanza, 20, was arrested about half-a-mile away from the house that same day, police said.

A kitchen knife, which is believed to be the weapon she used, was recovered at the scene, police said.

Although a motive has yet to be released, Vernon Hills PD said the incident began in the house’s kitchen.

Almanza is facing felony charges one count of aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was being held at the Lake County jail.

