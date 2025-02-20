Bell tower collapses as fire destroys 100-year-old church in Bushwick

By Janice Yu

Click here for updates on this story

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A large fire ripped through and destroyed a church in Bushwick, Brooklyn on Wednesday, FDNY officials said.

Citizen App video showed the flames and smoke breaking out at The Iglesia Pentecostal Arca Cristiana on Halsey Street just before 10:45 a.m.

Geovany Alvarado, a former parishioner at the church, watched as it went up in flames.

“I was crying,” he said. “I didn’t believe what’s going on. I feel so bad.”

The fire began on the first floor of the two-story church, according to officials. FDNY Chief of Operations Kevin Woods acknowledged crews had to try to contain the fire from the exterior of the building.

“We had the bell tower on fire,” Woods added. “And again, a large portion of the building on fire. And sure enough, the bell tower and the roof itself did collapse into the remaining part of the structure.”

FDNY officials say the church pastor was inside at the time of the fire but was able to get out safely. Neighbors near the building also were forced to evacuate from their homes.

“It was like I thought it was going to blow up,” said Madelyn Urena.

The Iglesia Pentecostal Arca Cristiana had been serving the Bushwick community for over 100 years. But now it was nothing more than rubble and debris.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The FDNY says it’s likely the church will have to be completely demolished.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.