Local Corrections Officers Join Statewide Prison Protests

By Joleen Ferris

MARCY, N.Y. (WKTV) — “This is not something that occurred yesterday or the day before. These waves have been hitting shore, and today the tsunami hit throughout the state and here in Marcy and Mid-State,” said Michael Kennedy, while protesting outside the two prisons, with his former co-workers.

Their biggest complaint and concern: spending nearly as much time on the inside as the inmates.

“The physical part, 24 hours doing anything, let alone working behind these dangerous walls, is very taxing on everybody,” said Kennedy, a retired CO since 2023.

“They have to work six, most guys seven days a week, 80-90 hour work weeks. I mean, you get a breaking point…It has zero to do with monetary. Nothing. It’s about quality of life, family life, and working to protect everybody in New York State,” he added.

Local union members sat down as recently as this week, with reps for the governor, and NYSDOCCS.

“We sat down with the governor’s people yesterday and the Department of Corrections, and they asked us what we could do to get these people back to work. We gave them the list that members were circulating around,” said NYSCOPBA Central Regional Vice President Bryan Hluska.

Hluska echoed the membership on what’s most important.

“100% they need to fix the mandates. It’s not right to be mandated 16 hours, 24 hours, day after, day after day,” said Hluska.

The governor addressed the walk-out today.

“If it is not resolved, I will send in the National Guard to secure the facilities in question. They’ve already been deployed and are ready to stabilize the situation,” said Governor Hochul.

But those doing the job every day say no, they’re not.

“They don’t have the training we have. They’re not equipped to do the job the men and women do every day in these prisons,” said Hluska.

The governor ended her statement with a stern command.

“I’m directing everyone involved in these unlawful strikes to stop these actions immediately. Legal action has already commenced to insure compliance. Do what’s right. Do your job.”

The COs on the picket line say, you first.

“We need the governor to step in and fix our broken prison system,” said Hluska.

“They’ve created an environment where nobody wants to work and there’s no staff,” said Kennedy.

No indication when the three sides might come back to the bargaining table.

