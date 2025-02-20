Man who claims MDPD officer pulled a gun on him during 2023 traffic stop sues officer involved, MDSO

By Sheldon Fox, Rubén Rosario

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) — A South Florida man is suing a police officer and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, nearly a year and a half after, he said, the officer pulled a gun on him during an intense traffic stop.

7News had asked MDSO for this information since the Sept. 18, 2023 incident. It was provided this week by the law firm that filed the lawsuit on behalf of John Rios.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Rios said he felt sky-high adrenaline, anxiety and anger during what he described as a bizarre traffic stop at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“The lights started coming on right when I’m coming through the complex,” he told responding officers at the time of the incident.

In bodycam video from an officer who responded after the incident, Rios reenacted what he said were the actions of the officer who pulled him over.

“I’m going to shoot you, [expletive]!” Rios is heard saying as he mimicked holding a firearm.

The bodycam video and other materials provided exclusively to 7News reveal the moments after the traffic stop that resulted in an internal Miami-Dade investigation of an officer who pulled over Rios as he headed home from work.

Rios said the officer who pulled him over drew his gun and threatened to shoot him, but then sped off.

“I started screaming, ‘Stop! Stop!’” said Rios’ wife during an interview with 7News.

Rios’ wife said the officer ran when he saw her recording video.

Rios dialed 911 moments later.

“Miami-Dade Police and Fire, what’s the status of your emergency?” the dispatcher said.

“He pulled out a gun on me. He told me he was going to shoot me and kill me,” said Rios. “I’m in fear for my life.”

In bodycam video, the family shared details of the encounter with responding police officers.

“I know he was an officer. He wanted to kill me,” Rios told a responding officer.

7News broke the story, and within days, it was revealed that MDPD Officer Matt Larsh was the officer who conducted the stop.

In a disciplinary report, an MDPD spokesperson said that “this type of conduct is not acceptable” and issued Larsh a “written reprimand.”

“I’m still disgusted by all of it,” said Rios.

Now Rios and his attorney, Bradford Cohen, are suing Larsh and MDSO.

“I think that [Larsh] is a danger,” said Cohen.

Larsh told his superiors that he pulled over Rios because he was driving erratically and cutting across all lanes of traffic, putting other people’s lives in danger.

“He never radioed it in. He never called the license plate in,” said Cohen.

“I mean, I don’t know who draws a gun on somebody and then leaves,” said Rios.

Cellphone video shows Larsh leaving the apartment complex, located along Southwest 89th Court.

Larsh told his superiors that he never said he’d shoot Rios and that he drove home afterwards. His superiors told him he should have immediately reported the incident.

“They gave him a slap on the wrist,” said Cohen.

Rios said he’s suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, emotional distress and other trauma following the encounter.

Larsh, who at one point had his police vehicle taken away, remains on duty with MDSO.

MDSO officials said they won’t provide a comment on the matter since litigation is pending.

