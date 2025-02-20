Manteca woman drives vehicle into diner with infant as passenger, police say

By Harika Maddala

MANTECA, Calif. (KCRA) — A woman drove into a diner in Manteca with her 6-month-old child in the passenger seat Tuesday, the Manteca Police Department said.

Diner on West Louise Avenue near North Main Street.

The car had gone 8 feet into the diner before coming to a stop, the police department said. The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash, and no one was inside the building.

Officials said the driver, who is in her 30s, only had a learner permit and not an actual license. She was not impaired, and neither she nor her child was injured.

Police cited the woman at the scene for being an unlicensed driver before letting her go.

