Multiple dogs shocked by stray voltage from light poles, manholes

By Suzanne Le Mignot

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — In at least four recent incidents in Chicago, dogs — and in one case, an owner — were shocked after coming into contact with a light pole or manhole cover.

Experts warned that the problem is worse in the winter.

Dan Frantz’s 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier was among the dogs who suffered electric shocks recently. Frantz regularly takes Sally out to play with her ball in the snow at Claremont Park, at Claremont Avenue and Flournoy Street on the Near West Side.

Frantz said last Wednesday, he was leaving the park with Sally — and when they got onto the sidewalk on Flournoy Street, horror transpired.

“As soon as I stepped up onto that curb next to the light pole, Sally here — she literally, like it almost like was like she was shocked,” Frantz said. “She like seized up and then dropped to the ground.”

Sally made contact at the base of a light pole with her paws. Frantz thought his dog was having a seizure or a stroke, so he reached down to her. He then realized Sally was getting shocked — because he got shocked too.

“When she grabbed onto my hand and I pulled backwards, that broke the current,” Frantz said.

Frantz shared medical records showing Sally broke his finger when she bit him during the incident.

“Like, she knew she messed up by biting me. But if she hadn’t have bit me, and if I hadn’t have pulled back, I mean, it could have been way worse,” Frantz said. “She could have been shocked to death.”

In River North over the weekend, a dog did die upon walking over an electrified manhole at Ontario and Dearborn streets. Another dog was shocked walking over that same manhole, but survived.

The Chicago Department of Transportation, said in a statement that these incidents from stray voltage are rare. The department said owners should make sure dogs urinate away from light poles, and avoid contact with metal surfaces.

This applies especially in winter, when melting snow and salt can increase conductivity.

Frantz said he called 311 to report what happened. A few days later, another dog, walking with their owner, made contact with the same light pole. That dog was shocked and also survived.

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) said in a statement: “We want to make sure people and animals are safe at all times from electrical hazards in the community. The issue was resolved by ComEd.”

The animal welfare organization Anti-Cruelty says dog owners can also put rubber booties on their dogs, to keep them safe. But if the dog doesn’t cooperate?

“Any manhole covers, light poles, utility access points, metal grates, anything that can be electrified we’re encouraging folks to avoid,” said Lydia Krupinksi of Anti-Cruelty.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.