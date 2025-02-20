New video shows Racine home explosion and daring rescue to pull people from the wreckage

By Adam Rife

RACINE, Wis. (WDJT) — New video shows the moment a powerful explosion ripped through a Racine neighborhood.

The injured people are a father and his adult daughter. Each lived in a different unit of the side-by-side duplex. Both remain hospitalized.

The security videos from a next-door neighbor show the earth-shaking explosion and the daring rescue.

At first, all was quiet Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, until a massive explosion ripped apart a home on Gilson Street.

The power of the blast is evident in new video from a neighbor’s garage.

The camera shook from the force. Windows flew through the air; one landed on the roof, another cleared the house and hit garbage cans two doors down.

Glass shattered as debris flew. Smoke started to rise as the building caught fire.

Seconds later, neighbors ran out to see what happened.

Stacie Kraft and Tyler Lau were among those gathering in the street.

“We heard a bang, and our living room shook,” said Kraft. “House literally was sparking. It felt that close and that powerful.”

“The windows were blown out, one of them was across the street and everything. Glass everywhere,” said Lau. “It — it was astounding how fast it spread.”

Neighbors kept their distance, but the father remained in the wreckage.

He was badly injured. “His back sweatshirt was literally glued to his skin. It was burned,” said Kraft.

But few realized in the moment he was trying to pull his daughter from the spreading fire.

That’s when Lau jumped in, running across the street, through the debris, and into the flames to help.

Kraft followed a moment later. When they reached the man, she said he was “Screaming, ‘My daughter, my daughter is stuck!’ So I tended to [him] and my boyfriend helped the daughter.”

Fire engines pulled up to the scene as the flames rose.

“I grabbed her, pulled her out and drag her all the to the street, right about to the sidewalk on their side,” said Lau.

The Racine Fire Department says both victims were transported to the hospital. The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation.

“I had a sense of accomplishment that I was there at the right time, right place,” said Lau.

Kraft says in this community, neighbors look out for one another.

“God put me there for a reason to help and I felt foolish not to turn my back and watch it unfold,” said Kraft.

A community, now cleaning up.

“Hope that we all come together to help this family out,” said Lau.

Kraft told us the father has been taken off a ventilator, but his daughter still has significant burns on about 30% of her body.

In a brief update Tuesday, the Racine Fire Department said the cause of the blast is still not known.

