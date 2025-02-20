Third-Day of Strike at Elmira Correctional Facility as Officers Demand Safer Conditions

By Max Coven

Click here for updates on this story

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) — A strike at the Elmira Correctional Facility has entered its third day as correction officers continue their demands for safer working conditions and improved staffing. What began as a local work stoppage on February 17th has now spread to 28 out of 42 prison facilities across New York State.

The strike commenced after correction officers at both Elmira and Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County refused to attend their shifts. WENY News was told by officers striking that about 55 COs are still on duty from their shift Sunday, and inmates are being fed. It has not been made explicitly clear if COs have been given the chance to sleep or shower.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has condemned the strike as illegal, announcing her readiness to deploy the National Guard if the officers do not return to their posts by February 19th.

However, a statement from Hochuls office confirmed that negotiations with the union are being pursued to reach a resolution before escalating the situation.

Former Superintendent of Elmira Correctional Facility, John Burge, spoke about the longstanding challenges faced by officers but emphasized that the current situation has become unmanageable.

“I came up through the ranks from correction officer to superintendent,” Burge stated. “It takes a special type of person to do this job.”

Outside the facility, hundreds of officers stand united, demanding fundamental changes. Pat Hetherington, a former officer, described the harsh realities they encounter, such as violent attacks, exposure to hazardous materials, and exhaustive shifts without breaks.

“The job has the highest suicide and divorce rates of any profession,” Hetherington noted, expressing disbelief at the current conditions officers are subjected to, including 16-hour shifts and 24-hour work periods without a single break.

State and federal lawmakers have raised concerns regarding rising violence in prisons, particularly due to staff shortages and the implementation of the HALT Act, which restricts solitary confinement.

In contrast to Governor Hochul’s stance, some lawmakers support the striking officers. Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy expressed his solidarity.

“I stand with you, I stand for you, and I will fight beside you,” said Rep Nick Langworthy in a Facebook video on Tuesday, February 18th. “The decision you made to strike was not one you made lightly. It comes years after you speaking up, raising concerns, only to be met by silence or empty promises.”

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) acknowledged the staffing issues but argued that the strike exacerbates the problem, complicating potential solutions.

Despite state pressure, officers at Elmira Correctional Facility insist they will not back down until their demands are genuinely addressed. Burge commented on the situation, emphasizing the safety of those working inside needs to be reevaluated.

“They don’t want to be treated like that, and they want to uphold the rules and regulations that are in there. It’s a jeopardy to your livelihood, your safety. It’s just a terrible situation,” stated Burge.

WENY News has reached out to the current Superintendent of ECF, Kevin McCarthy, for insights on the internal and external situation during this strike but has yet to receive a response.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.