WATCH: Iowa couple saves deer struggling to escape icy pond

By KCCI Staff

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A deer rescue in Appanoose County was caught on camera.

The deer had fallen through ice at a pond last weekend and needed help escaping the water. Angel Blanchard shared the videos with KCCI, showing the deer struggling in the freezing water.

The deer could not get a foothold to get up onto the ice, and you can see how tired it gets by trying.

But in a second video, Blanchard says her husband Shawn was able to break through the ice with wooden oars from a paddleboat. The deer finally mustered the strength to wade through the water to shore.

After another struggle to get out of the water, the deer eventually makes its way out of the icy pond.

