Blue Springs police investigate after World War II-era grenade found in vehicle

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KMBC) — The Blue Springs Police Department has cleared the scene after investigating a hand grenade found in a vehicle.

Police initially blocked off an area in downtown Blue Springs following the discovery.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department Bomb Squad responded and safely retrieved the grenade, confirming it to be a genuine World War II-era grenade.

Authorities have not yet determined if the grenade was live.

All road closures in the area, including Main Street from 15th Street east to the railroad tracks, and 14th Street from Smith Street to Vesper Street, have been lifted.

The area is now safe.

