DeLand police reopen 1981 cold case involving 78-year-old who was beaten to death

DELAND, Florida (WESH) — The DeLand Police Department has reopened a 44-year-old cold case in the death of Mellie Coger. Her family has been seeking answers for decades.

“She was my grandmother, and she raised me from the time I was four years old,” said Vip Hill, Mellie’s granddaughter. “And she is my role model. And she was such a loving person.”

Coger, who was 78 at the time of her death, was brutally beaten and murdered on Feb. 10, 1981, DPD said. Her body was discovered in her East Michigan Avenue home.

Detectives have re-submitted physical evidence for analysis using new technology.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, police said they believe they have a suspect who is currently incarcerated. That person is from Sanford, police added, and said they had met the victim twice, but the two were not well known to each other.

“The DeLand Police Department is committed to ensuring justice is done for victims and their families no matter how long it may take and holding those responsible for crime accountable,” said Chief Jason Umberger. “Investigators are edging closer to handing off the case to the State Attorney’s Office for a grand jury presentation. Our Cold Case Unit is working hard to bring closure for the Coger family and let them know we have not forgotten about Mellie.”

Hill thanked officers for their hard work.

“I just want to say thank you all for what you’re doing, and hopefully we can put an end to it,” said Hill. “This has been a long time, very long time”

