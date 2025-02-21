Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Pilot makes emergency landing in Linn County, Kansas, field after fuel line freezes

By
Published 12:39 PM

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

    LINN COUNTY, Kansas (KMBC) — A pilot made an emergency landing in a field in Linn County, Kansas, on Thursday after the fuel line of his 1968 Cessna 177A froze.

A Kansas Highway Patrol report says the 42-year-old pilot from Indianapolis was flying over the area when the incident occurred at 12:05 p.m.

The pilot was not injured and managed to land the plane southeast of the intersection of County Road 1650 and County Road 1095.

The aircraft, which originated from South Dakota, sustained damage.

Both Kansas and Missouri have been hit with historically cold weather this week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content